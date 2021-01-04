MARKET NEWS

Government to divest its stake in BEML; share price advances 7%

GoI currently holds 54.03 percent stake in BEML

January 04, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST
 
 
BEML share price advanced 7 percent in early trade on January 4 on the back of news that the government is going to divest its stake in the company.

"Government of India (Gol) has decided to disinvest 26 percent of the total equity share capital of our company through strategic disinvestment with transfer of management control," the company said in its release.

GoI currently holds 54.03 percent of the total equity share capital of the company.

Government has appointed SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBICAP) as its transaction advisor to advise and manage the strategic disinvestment process.

The aforesaid disinvestment process is to be implemented through open competitive bidding route, company added.

At 09:17 hrs, BEML was quoting at Rs 1,027.95, up Rs 52.50, or 5.38 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,080 and 52-week low Rs 369.60 on 16 January 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.82 percent below its 52-week high and 178.13 percent above its 52-week low.
