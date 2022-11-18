 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Government policies to play big role in improving fortunes of shares of city gas distribution companies

Gaurav Sharma
Nov 18, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

A committee is expected to propose a formula that helps reduce prices for the priority sector by about $2/mmBtu or so, bringing the price down to $7/mmBtu from more than $9.2/mmBtu now.

Gas/gas distribution companies reported a muted performance over the quarter ended September 2022. Though most of them witnessed a robust year-on-year growth in their top line aided by growth in volumes, sequential growth was more or less flat with marginal increases for most players.

However, margins came under severe pressure due to a sharp spike in global gas prices while the increase in realisations lagged.

Experts say that near-term outlook for gas companies look bleak as they cannot go for more price hikes now without it having an effect on volumes.

Movement in gas prices

Gas pricing in India has always been revised every six months based on a formula derived from the weighted average prices of four global benchmarks: the US-based Henry Hub, Canada-based Alberta gas, the UK-based NBP and Russian gas.

In the last revision effective April 2022 to September 2022, the price of natural gas from old and regulated fields was doubled to $6.1 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu). Price of gas produced from difficult fields like the KG-D6 block operated by the Reliance Industries-bp combine was hiked from $6.13 earlier to 9.92 per mmBtu for the April-September 2022 period.