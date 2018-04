On April 5, 2018 Government Pension Fund Global bought 18,34,784 shares of Den Networks at Rs 104 on the BSE.

On Thursday, Den Networks was quoting at Rs 105, up Rs 1.50, or 1.45 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 149.55 and 52-week low Rs 65.00 on 15 January, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 29.79 percent below its 52-week high and 61.54 percent above its 52-week low.