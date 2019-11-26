Goodyear India share price dips 1% on closure of manufacturing operations at Haryana plant

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,064 and 52-week low Rs 800.40 on 04 November, 2019 and 05 August, 2019, respectively.
Shares of Goodyear India declined more than a percent intraday on November 26 after the management shut manufacturing at its Haryana plant.
The management has decided to close its manufacturing operations at its plant situated at Ballabgarh, (District: Faridabad) Haryana, from November 25 to November 30 (both days inclusive) to align production in line with the market demand, the company said in BSE release.
At 11:56 hours, the counter was quoting at Rs 954.75, down Rs 9.70, or 1.01 percent, on the BSE.
The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,064 and a 52-week low of Rs 800.40 on November 4 and August 5, respectively. Currently, it is trading 10.06 percent below its 52-week high and 19.57 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 12:12 pm