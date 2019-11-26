Goodyear India share price dips 1% on closure of manufacturing operations at Haryana plant

Shares of Goodyear India declined more than a percent intraday on November 26 after the management shut manufacturing at its Haryana plant.

The management has decided to close its manufacturing operations at its plant situated at Ballabgarh, (District: Faridabad) Haryana, from November 25 to November 30 (both days inclusive) to align production in line with the market demand, the company said in BSE release.

At 11:56 hours, the counter was quoting at Rs 954.75, down Rs 9.70, or 1.01 percent, on the BSE.