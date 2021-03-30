English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Goldiam International share price up 4% on bagging Rs 80-crore export orders

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 384 on March 4, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 73.15 on March 25, 2020.

Moneycontrol News
March 30, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Goldiam International share price added 4 percent intraday on March 30 after the company received export orders worth Rs 80 crore.

"... has received confirmed export orders worth Rs 80 crore from its international clients for manufacturing of diamond-studded designed gold jewellery," the company said in the release. The order will be delivered within three months, it added.

At 1156 hours, Goldiam International was quoting at Rs 339.00, up Rs 6.25, or 1.88 percent, on the BSE.

goldiam

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 384 on March 4, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 73.15 on March 25, 2020. It is trading 11.72 percent below its 52-week high and 363.43 percent above its 52-week low.

Close

Related stories

The share price jumped 164 percent, 236 percent and 279 percent in six-month, nine-month and one-year respectively.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 8.23 a share (December 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 41.19.The latest book value of the company is Rs 99.79 per share. At the current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 3.4. The dividend yield 1.92 percent.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Goldiam International
first published: Mar 30, 2021 12:19 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.