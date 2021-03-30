Goldiam International share price up 4% on bagging Rs 80-crore export orders

live bse live

Goldiam International share price added 4 percent intraday on March 30 after the company received export orders worth Rs 80 crore.

"... has received confirmed export orders worth Rs 80 crore from its international clients for manufacturing of diamond-studded designed gold jewellery," the company said in the release. The order will be delivered within three months, it added.

At 1156 hours, Goldiam International was quoting at Rs 339.00, up Rs 6.25, or 1.88 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 384 on March 4, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 73.15 on March 25, 2020. It is trading 11.72 percent below its 52-week high and 363.43 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price jumped 164 percent, 236 percent and 279 percent in six-month, nine-month and one-year respectively.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 8.23 a share (December 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 41.19.The latest book value of the company is Rs 99.79 per share. At the current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 3.4. The dividend yield 1.92 percent.