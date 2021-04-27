Goldiam International share price jumps 6% on export orders worth Rs 70 crore

live bse live

Goldiam International share price jumped over 6 percent after the company received export orders worth Rs 70 crore.

The order is for the manufacturing of diamond-studded designed gold jewellery. The said order will be delivered within 100 days.

With the additional order, Goldiam Group's order book has crossed an aggregate of Rs 150 crore, the company said.

At 11:26 hrs, Goldiam International was quoting at Rs 363, up Rs 14.35, or 4.12 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 394.20 and a 52-week low of Rs 77.05 on 09 April 2021 and 22 April 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.91 percent below its 52-week high and 371.12 percent above its 52-week low.