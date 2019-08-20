App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goldiam International rises 3% on Rs 100 crore order win

The said order will be delivered within coming 3 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Goldiam International rose more than 3 percent intraday on August 20 after the company received an international order worth Rs 100 crore.

The company has received export orders worth Rs 100 crore from its international clients for manufacturing of diamond-studded designed gold jewellery, as per a company release.

The said order will be delivered within three months, it added.

At 1134 hrs Goldiam International was quoting at Rs 99, up Rs 4.20, or 4.43 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 137.90 and 52-week low Rs 63.80 on 14 June, 2019 and 28 September, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.21 percent below its 52-week high and 55.17 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 11:45 am

