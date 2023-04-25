 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal trades higher clarity awaited on Fed rate-hike cycle

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

On MCX, gold is seen supported at Rs 59,800-59,580 per 10 grams and resistance at Rs 60,220-60,500

Higher interests increases the opportunity cost of holding the yellow metal.

Gold was trading a tad higher in international and domestic markets on April 25 morning as the market awaited clarity on the US Federal Reserve's interest-rate hike cycle.

Prices declined the previous week on concerns of higher interest rates in the US, which could limit demand for the precious metal. However, in the last two sessions, gold recovered a bit as the dollar slipped.

A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for investors, lifting demand for gold.

The Fed is more than likely to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in its meeting in May. But, the Fed Fund futures prices show that there is a 60 percent probability that the central bank may pause its rate-hike cycle in June.