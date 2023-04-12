 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal moves towards record highs as Fed's Kashkari warns of recession

Sayantan Sarkar
Apr 12, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

Gold’s path to record territory could become very clear post US inflation report and if more signs of banking stress emerge, says OANDA’s Ed Moya.

Domestic gold rates are likely to remain high on robust demand from consumers ahead of Akshaya Tritiya and amid the summer wedding season.

Gold prices rose in domestic as well as international markets as safe-haven demand increased after Minneapolis Federal Reserve president Neel Kashkari said the US may face a recession this year.

At 10.38 am, Comex gold was at $2,034.15 a troy ounce, up 0.8 percent from the previous close, while the June gold contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) was at around Rs 60,872 for 10 grams, up 0.6 percent.

Kashkari said that rising interest rates in the US and a slowdown in lending rates after the collapse of several banks in the country may trigger a potential recession in 2023.