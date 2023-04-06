 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal falls ahead of US non-farm payroll data

Sayantan Sarkar
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST

Demand for gold has never been better since recession risks have not been this high in decades, while banking concerns remain amid pessimism in equity markets, says OANDA’s Ed Moya

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, the most-active June gold contract is seen in the range of Rs 60,330-Rs 61,280 per 10 grams.

Gold was trading lower in the red in international and domestic markets as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of the US’ non-farm payroll data on April 7.

Prices, however, are near all-time high levels as market fundamentals are still favourable for the yellow metal, experts said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 6 surprised everyone by keeping interest rates unchanged at 6.5 percent against expectations of a 25-basis-point hike. A pause in the rate-hike cycle is expected to create more liquidity in the market and support investments in gold and silver.

After a pause in January, RBI purchased three tonnes of gold in February, which lifts the central bank’s holdings of the precious metal to around 790 tonnes, according to data by the World Gold Council.