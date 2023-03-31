 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal eyes key level of $2,000 as US bank crisis keep investors on their toes

Sayantan Sarkar
Mar 31, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Manoj Jain of Prithvi Finmart suggests buying MCX gold on dips around Rs 59,650 per 10 grams with a stop loss of Rs 59,330 for a target of Rs 60,100.

Gold traded slightly higher in India even as international prices were flat today, staying close to the psychologically-important level of $2,000 per ounce on COMEX.

Prices had risen sharply on Thursday after higher-than-expected US jobless claims last week pointed to a slowdown in the country’s jobs market. The safe-haven appeal of the precious metal increases when the economy struggles.

Moreover, quarterly GDP data from the US also pointed to further deterioration in the country’s economy. US’ GDP growth during October-December of last year was at 2.6 percent, which was slightly lower than analysts’ expectation of 2.7 percent.

