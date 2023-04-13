 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Slowing US inflation ease Fed rate-hike worries; yellow metal rises

Sayantan Sarkar
Apr 13, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

Gold’s bullish outlook remains intact, but it seems prices may be stuck in a consolidation phase until there is a clearer outlook for the US economy, experts said

Expect gold to trade higher towards Rs 61,020 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move higher to Rs 61,340 levels, says Angel One's Prathamesh Mallya

Gold prices in domestic and international markets continued to rise on April 13 as softer-than-anticipated US inflation data raised expectations of the US Federal Reserve pausing the rate-hike cycle in May.

At 10.21 am, the June gold contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was at Rs 60,799 per 10 grams, up 0.3 percent, while Comex gold was at $2,032.90 a troy ounce, up 0.4 percent from the previous close.

Data showed inflation in the US fell slightly in March, which supported sentiments among gold traders.

“This inflation report is promising for disinflation trends but it doesn’t mean the Fed’s tightening work is done,” Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, Americas, said in a note. “Fed swaps were volatile and some traders were thinking that maybe the Fed would hold off on that May hike, but it seems the market is thinking one more and then they are done,” he added.