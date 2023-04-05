 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold Prices Today: Firm safe-haven demand takes yellow metals closer to record high on COMEX

Sayantan Sarkar
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST

Gold prices on COMEX are inching towards the record high touched last year as poor manufacturing data from the US, coupled with signs of a cooling jobs market supported safe-haven demand.

Concerns that the US’ economy is heading towards a possible recession spooked traders, and pushed gold prices above the key level of $2,000-per-ounce mark on COMEX.

“The decline in US job opening numbers coupled with weaker ISM manufacturing numbers on Monday has diminished the hopes of further rate hike from the Fed (US Federal Reserve) in its next meeting, leading to a sharp rally in bullion,” ICICI Securities said in a report.