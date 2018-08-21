App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Monday, spot gold prices rose 0.49 percent to close at $1190.2 per ounce after touching a more than 1 - 1/2 year low last week as China's strengthening currency made the metal cheaper for buyers in the world's biggest gold consumer.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Monday, spot gold prices rose 0.49 percent to close at $1190.2 per ounce after touching a more than 1 - 1/2 year low last week as China's strengthening currency made the metal cheaper for buyers in the world's biggest gold consumer. Gold has tumbled 13 percent from an April high as the dollar appreciated against the yuan and other currencies, raising the cost of dollar - priced bullion outside the United States. Investors are anticipating a Friday speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at an economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he might give clues about the pace of U.S. interest rate rises. On the MCX, gold prices rose half a percent to close at Rs.29497 per 10 gms.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade sideways today as investors are wary about the trade discussions between US and China while the Jackson Hole Symposium speech by the US fed will also be on the look. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading higher by 0.3 percent at $1193 per ounce.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 11:42 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.