Gold prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold prices rose 0.57 percent to close at $1231.2 per ounce but was still hovering near one - year lows as the dollar slipped, while a lack of clarity over where a trade dispute between the United States and Europe is heading kept markets mostly range bound. European Commission President Jean - Claude Juncker will travel to Washington on Wednesday for talks focused on trade tensions with U.S. Pres ident Donald Trump. The U.S. has imposed tariffs on EU steel and aluminum. Rising investor interest in gold can be seen in the holdings of the largest gold - backed, exchange - traded fund, New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, which are up more than 1 percent to 2 5.803 million ounces since July 18. On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.17 percent to close at Rs.29915 per 10 gms.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways as trade uncertainties continue to bolster investors sentiment while rising investor interest in SPDR gold trust will further act as a booster to gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading flat at $1230.71 per ounce.

