Gold prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Spot gold prices slipped to six month low in yesterday's session pressurized by a stronger DX citing higher US interest rate prospects. Also, weak Chinese GDP coupled with falling imports from India indicated sluggish demand prospects for the yellow metal. India’s gold imports plunged 25 percent in the first quarter as gold prices increased citing sharp Rupee depreciation. Last week as well, threat of tariffs by the US on additional $200 billion of Chinese goods, dollar index trading at 11 month highs, falling holdings in the SPDR gold trust, led to the fall in gold prices. MCX Gold prices rose by 0.12 percent on Wednesday to close at Rs.29766 /10 gms.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways as bargain buying will be supportive after comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushed prices to one year lows. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today, international markets are trading flat at $ 1227.1 per ounce.

