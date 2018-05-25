App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2018 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Thursday, spot gold prices rose around 1 percent to close at $ 1304.5 per ounce as risk aversion witnessed a spurt after news that US President Trump has cancelled a summit with North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Thursday, spot gold prices rose around 1 percent to close at  $ 1304.5 per ounce as risk aversion witnessed a spurt after  news that US President Trump has cancelled a summit with North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un. Also, weaker U.S. dollar as investors interpreted minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting as dovish, boosted na upside. Most Federal Reserve policymakers thought it likely another interest rate increase would be warranted "soon" if the U.S. economic outlook remains intact, minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting showed. Policymakers once again debated the inflation path. Several noted that recent wage data provided "little evidence" of overheating in the labor market, while some others saw a risk that "supply constraints would intensify upward wage and price pressures, or that financial imbalances could emerge." On the MCX, gold prices rose 0. 9 percent to close at Rs.31752/10gms.


Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade sideways today as latest cancelled meeting between US - north Korea Presidents’ will keep the markets tense. Also, policy makers remained concerned about the labour market while US economic outlook remains intact which can warrant rate hike in the near future. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading marginally lower by 0.2 percent at $ 1302.3 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.