Gold prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Tuesday, spot gold prices declined by 0.2 percent to close at $1224 per ounce on account of improving risk appetite and rally in global equity markets. However, earlier during the week global stocks were under pressure, with European shares hitting 22 - month lows on the back of a raft of factors including a U.S. - China trade dispute, rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and western powers, stalled Brexit negotiation s and concerns over an economic slowdown in China. Holdings of the largest gold - backed ETF, SPDR Gold, rose nearly 2 percent last week. That was its biggest weekly inflow since January, with the fund having registered declines of more than 4 million ounce s since hitting a peak in late April. On the MCX, gold prices declined by 0.62 percent to close at Rs. 31868.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways today, international markets are trading lower by 0.47 percent at $1224. Geo - political risk between US and Saudi, rising gold holdings in the SPDR gold trust are near term push factors. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today.

