Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading higher marginally by 0.3 percent to trade at D1203 per ounce.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On  Thursday , spot gold prices declined by half a percent after marking  its highest single day gain on  Wednesday , with the U.S. dollar gaining  momentum post Donald  Trumps comments. Fed chair Jerome Powell on Friday defended the U.S. central bank's push to raise interest rates as healthy for the economy and signaled more hikes were coming despite President Donald Trump's criticism  of higher borrowing costs.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways after upbeat GDP data from US last night. Renewed tensions of trade war and Donald Trump almost ready to instill D200 billion of tariffs on Chinese products is likely to add strength to dollar and in turn weaken in gold.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 31, 2018 10:58 am

