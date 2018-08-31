Gold prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday , spot gold prices declined by half a percent after marking its highest single day gain on Wednesday , with the U.S. dollar gaining momentum post Donald Trumps comments. Fed chair Jerome Powell on Friday defended the U.S. central bank's push to raise interest rates as healthy for the economy and signaled more hikes were coming despite President Donald Trump's criticism of higher borrowing costs.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways after upbeat GDP data from US last night. Renewed tensions of trade war and Donald Trump almost ready to instill D200 billion of tariffs on Chinese products is likely to add strength to dollar and in turn weaken in gold.

