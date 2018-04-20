Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday , spot gold prices fell 0.3 percent to close at $ 1345.2 per ounce as expectations that the US - North Korea summit would be successful eased safe haven demand. Earlier, prices rose to a one - week high on Wednesday boosted by weaker DX and global political tensions. The dollar index touched a three - week low of 89.229 on Tuesday before pulling back on stronger - than - expected March U.S. housing starts and steady industrial production figures. On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.2 percent to close at Rs. 31758 per 10 gms.

Spot gold prices are currently trading lower by 0.2 percent. We expect gold prices to trade lower today as optimistic comments made by Trump regarding US - North K o rea summit boosted global risk appetite. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today.

