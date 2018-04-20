App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 20, 2018 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Thursday , spot gold prices fell 0.3 percent to close at $ 1345.2 per ounce as expectations that the US - North Korea summit would be successful eased safe haven demand.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Thursday , spot gold prices fell 0.3 percent to close at $ 1345.2 per ounce as expectations that the US - North Korea  summit would be successful eased safe haven demand. Earlier, prices rose to a one - week high on Wednesday boosted by weaker DX and global political tensions. The dollar index touched a three - week low of 89.229 on Tuesday before pulling back on stronger - than - expected March U.S. housing starts and steady industrial production figures. On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.2 percent to close at Rs. 31758 per 10 gms.

Outlook
Spot gold prices are currently trading lower by 0.2 percent. We expect gold prices to trade lower today as optimistic comments made by Trump regarding US - North K o rea summit boosted global risk appetite. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.