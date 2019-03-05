App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Monday, Spot gold prices declined 0.53 percent falling below the 1300 mark to close at $1286.4 per tonne. Gold prices declined after Dollar strengthened over higher U.S. Treasury yields. Prices were further pressurized as optimism about a possible trade deal between the US and China pushed the investors towards riskier assets. Rising US treasury yields and strong growth witnessed by US in the fourth quarter supported Dollar in turn making Gold expensive for other currency holders. On the MCX, Gold prices declined by 0.83 percent to close at Rs.32370.0 per 10 gms.


Outlook


Appreciating Dollar over stronger than expected US economic data and rising US Treasury yields might pressurize Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading higher by 0.21 percent at $1290.2 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 5, 2019 09:57 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

