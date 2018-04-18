App
Apr 18, 2018 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Tuesday, spot gold prices rose 0.1 percent to close at $1346.9 per ounce as the U.S. dollar's recovery from three - week lows versus the euro added pressure on the metal.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Tuesday, spot gold prices rose 0.1 percent to close at $1346.9 per ounce as the U.S. dollar's recovery from three - week lows versus the euro added pressure on the metal. Gold rallied to a 2 - 1/2 month high last week as heightened tensions over Syria and U.S. sanctions on Russia sparked a drop in equities and ratcheted up interest in nominally defensive assets. Tensions have since eased, though concerns over Russia sanctions plans still linger. On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.23 percent to close at Rs.31543 per 10 gms.

Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade lower today on easing geo - political tensions while the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that rising U.S. - China trade restrictions threaten to damage a steady global growth picture, but there was still time for the world's two largest economies to step back from the brink. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today, international markets are trading lower today by 0.2 percent at $1345 per ounce.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

