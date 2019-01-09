App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,On Tuesday, Spot gold prices declined 0.29 percent to trade at $1284.9 per tonne as investors ship into riskier assets post optimism over US - China trade spat.

Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Tuesday, Spot gold prices declined 0.29 percent to trade at $1284.9 per tonne as investors ship into riskier assets post optimism over US - China trade spat. Global stock rally as the markets anticipates that US - China may head towards a trade deal pointing towards increasing risk appetite amongst investors. However, Increasing ETF demand restricts the downtrend in the precious metal. On the MCX Gold prices traded higher by 0.29 percent to close at Rs.31741 .0 per 10gms.


Outlook


International markets trading lower by 0.1 percent at $ 1284.65 per ounce. We expect markets to trade lower as Optimism over trade talks between US and China led to a rally in the world stocks which over powered the rate hike pause by FED which was supporting the yellow metal prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 10:25 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.