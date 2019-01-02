App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,On Monday, spot gold prices declined marginally by 0.04 percent to close at $1 282.2.

Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Monday, spot gold prices declined marginally by 0.04 percent to close at $1 282.2. Gold prices head towards first yea rly fall in three years, losing its gains to a stronger dollar buoyed by trade tensions and rising interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot prices have gained about 5 percent in December, the most since January 2017 supported by falling equities in the global markets which weighed on the economic outlook. On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.1 percent to close at Rs.31422.0 per 10 gms.


Outlook


International markets trading higher by 0.27 percent at $1284.65 per ounce. We expect gold prices to trade lower today as global equities rise over gains in US stock futures which shows improving risk appetite amongst investors. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade flat,


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 2, 2019 11:13 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

