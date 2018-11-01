Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold prices declined 0.55 percent to close at $1222.6 per ounce as the dollar scaled a 16 - month peak and a stock market rebound stirred renewed appetite for riskier investments. However, the metal stayed on track for its best month since January, with a 1.7 percent gain in October. Gold has fallen about 11 percent since April, hit by rising U.S. interest rates and a global trade war that threatens economic growth, prompting investors to rush to the safety of the dollar, making bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. On the MCX, gold prices declined 0.2 percent to close at Rs.31837 per 10 gms.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower today as it has broken down key technical support of $1210. Besides profit booking after a recent rally will also exert downside pressure on gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading higher by 0.34 percent at $1219 per ounce.

