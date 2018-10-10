App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Tuesday, spot gold prices rose marginally by 0.13 percent to close at $1189.2 per ounce as pressure from the dollar's strength and a bullish U.S. rate outlook was balanced by falling stock markets.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Tuesday, spot gold prices rose marginally by 0.13 percent to close at $1189.2 per ounce as pressure from the dollar's strength and a bullish U.S. rate outlook was balanced by falling stock markets. Prices fell 1.2 percent the previous session, marking bullion's biggest one - day percentage decline since mid - August. Wall Street edged lower after the International Monetary Fund said the U.S. - China tra de war would hurt global growth and as a rebound in technology stocks lost steam. The IMF cut its global economic growth forecast for the first time since 2016, citing pressure from trade tussles between the United States and China. On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.2 percent to close at Rs.31283 per 10 gms.


Outlook


The IMF cutting down its global growth forecast, US economy improving and chances of further rate hike, falling global equities are near term push factors driving volatility in the yellow metal. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $1189 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 10, 2018 01:52 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

