Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Tuesday, spot gold prices rose marginally by 0.13 percent to close at $1189.2 per ounce as pressure from the dollar's strength and a bullish U.S. rate outlook was balanced by falling stock markets. Prices fell 1.2 percent the previous session, marking bullion's biggest one - day percentage decline since mid - August. Wall Street edged lower after the International Monetary Fund said the U.S. - China tra de war would hurt global growth and as a rebound in technology stocks lost steam. The IMF cut its global economic growth forecast for the first time since 2016, citing pressure from trade tussles between the United States and China. On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.2 percent to close at Rs.31283 per 10 gms.

Outlook

The IMF cutting down its global growth forecast, US economy improving and chances of further rate hike, falling global equities are near term push factors driving volatility in the yellow metal. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $1189 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here