Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Gold prices declined half a percent on Wednesday to close at $1194.1 per ounce as the U.S. dollar trimmed gains after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates as expected and forecast three more years of economic growth. In a statement that marked the end of the era of "accommodative" monetary policy, the Fed raised interest rates and left its monetary policy outlo ok for the coming years largely unchanged. Gold has fallen more than 12 percent from an April high as a vibrant U.S. economy, expectations of higher U.S. interest rates and fears of a global trade war have caused the dollar to rally. On the MCX, gold price s declined 0.73 percent to close at Rs.30593 per 10 gms.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower as rising interest rates in the US and vibrant US economy are near term push factors while MCX gold prices will follow the trend in the international markets.

For all commodities report, click here