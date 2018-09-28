App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Gold prices declined half a percent on Wednesday to close at $1194.1 per ounce as the U.S. dollar trimmed gains after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates as expected and forecast three more years of economic growth.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


Gold prices declined half a percent on Wednesday to close at $1194.1 per ounce as the U.S. dollar trimmed gains after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates as expected and forecast three more years of economic growth. In a statement that marked the end of the era of "accommodative" monetary policy, the Fed raised interest rates and left its monetary policy outlo ok for the coming years largely unchanged. Gold has fallen more than 12 percent from an April high as a vibrant U.S. economy, expectations of higher U.S. interest rates and fears of a global trade war have caused the dollar to rally. On the MCX, gold price s declined 0.73 percent to close at Rs.30593 per 10 gms.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade lower as rising interest rates in the US and vibrant US economy are near term push factors while MCX gold prices will follow the trend in the international markets.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 11:54 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.