Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Last week, spot gold prices started on a advancing note ranging from $1192 on the lower side and $1210 on the higher side, finally settling downs around $1208, with a movement of around 1.1 percent. On the MCX, gold prices increased by 0.71 percent during the same time frame. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has announced that the 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports will be imposed in the coming week and China retaliated with a round a tariffs on US imports worth $60 billion. Markets were relieved as they felt the tariffs applied by both countries were less than originally expected and hence led to the weakening of dollar. Gold had suffered majorly in the last few months on account of trade between the two super powers of the world. On account of trade war investors started running towards the safe haven of dollar which led to major fall in gold prices. Investors would be eyeing the FOMC meeting in the coming week to get clarity on the interest rate trajectory set by FED.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower because of strengthening of Dollar index. Investors are looking forward to the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for further rate hikes. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading lower by 0. 23 percent to trade at $1196.31 per ounce.

