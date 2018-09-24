App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, last week, spot gold prices started on a advancing note ranging from $1192 on the lower side and $1210 on the higher side, finally settling downs around $1208, with a movement of around 1.1 percent.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


Last week, spot gold prices started on a advancing note ranging from $1192 on the lower side and $1210 on the higher side, finally settling downs around $1208, with a movement of around 1.1 percent. On the MCX, gold prices increased by 0.71 percent during the same time frame. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has announced that the 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports will be imposed in the coming week and China retaliated with a round a tariffs on US imports worth $60 billion. Markets were relieved as they felt the tariffs applied by both countries were less than originally expected and hence led to the weakening of dollar. Gold had suffered majorly in the last few months on account of trade between the two super powers of the world. On account of trade war investors started running towards the safe haven of dollar which led to major fall in gold prices. Investors would be eyeing the FOMC meeting in the coming week to get clarity on the interest rate trajectory set by FED.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade lower because of strengthening of Dollar index. Investors are looking forward to the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for further rate hikes. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading lower by 0. 23 percent to trade at $1196.31 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 12:17 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.