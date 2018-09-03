App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, last week, spot gold prices started on a positive note ranging from $1182 on the lower side and $1214 on the higher side, finally settling downs around $1204 mark, with a meagre move of around 0.05 percent.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


Last week, spot gold prices started on a positive note ranging from $1182 on the lower side and $1214 on the higher side, finally settling downs around $1204 mark, with a meagre move of around 0.05 percent. On the MCX, gold prices traded higher by around 1.3 percent in the same time frame. Latest moves by US President Donald Trump to levy tariffs on additional Chinese goods worth $200 billion is likely to hamper market sen timents and add further strength to the greenback. In such a scenario the markets are betting for gold prices to fall. However, in the Jackson Hole Symposium there was a minor relief for markets after Jerome Powell commented that US economy is not overhea ting and gradual rate hikes to follow post analysing important data sets. In the week ahead, the NFP data from the US will be crucial for further momentum in gold prices.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade lower as stronger dollar and trade tensions between US and China and other countries will further hamper sentiments for gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading lower by 0. 14 percent to t rade at $1 198 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 3, 2018 11:36 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Gold #Recommendations

