Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday, spot gold prices declined 0.06 percent to close at $1173.6 per ounce as prices clawed back from a 19 - month low on short - covering and as the U.S. dollar softened following news that Beijing will hold trade talks with Washington late this month. A Chinese delegation led by Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen will meet with U.S. representatives led by Under Secretary of Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass, the Ministry of Commerce said, offering a glimmer of hope for progress in resolving a conflict that has set world markets on edge. On the MCXC, gold prices declined 1.36 percent to close at Rs.29330 per 10 gms.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower today continuing its weakness from the previous trading session while there are chances tensions smoothening between US and China it remains to be seen how the meeting between China and the US delegated on trade talks proceed. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading h igher by 0.12 percent at $1185 per ounce.

