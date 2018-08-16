App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Wednesday,, spot gold prices declined 1.62 percent to close at $1174.3 per ounce as the dollar climbed towards its highest in over a year on concerns about global market contagion triggered by recent declines in the Turkish lira.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Wednesday,, spot gold prices declined 1.62 percent to close at $1174.3 per ounce as the dollar climbed towards its highest in over a year on concerns about global market contagion triggered by recent declines in the Turkish lira. Bullion has declined about 9 percent this year, pressured by rising U.S. interest rates, a soaring dollar and failure to capitalize on its traditional role as a hedge against global uncertainties. Investors have opted for U.S. Treasuries, seen as the ultimate safe haven, which meant they had to buy dollars, while bearish sentiment on gold led to liquidations in exchange - traded funds (ETFs) and a record level of short positions. Indian markets were closed on account of Independence day on 15th August.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade lower today continuing its weak momentum from the previous trading session while investors preferred safe haven asset such as dollar and yen rather that the yellow metal is putting further pressure on prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.2 percent at $1172 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 11:32 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.