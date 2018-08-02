App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Tuesday, spot gold prices rose marginally by 0.17 percent to close at $1223.4 per ounce after a report said the United States and China were trying to restart negotiations to defuse a trade war. In early trade, a stronger dollar and rising U.S. interest rates had sent bullion falling to its lowest in a week and a half. The dollar was slightly higher versus a currency basket, following a three - month streak of gains, with the U.S. Federal Reserve set to reaffirm the outlook for further gradual rate rises a t the end of its two - day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. On the MCX, gold prices declined marginally by 0.31 percent to close at Rs.29653 per 10 gms.


Outlook


On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.11 percent at $1221 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 11:11 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

