Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Tuesday, spot gold prices rose marginally by 0.17 percent to close at $1223.4 per ounce after a report said the United States and China were trying to restart negotiations to defuse a trade war. In early trade, a stronger dollar and rising U.S. interest rates had sent bullion falling to its lowest in a week and a half. The dollar was slightly higher versus a currency basket, following a three - month streak of gains, with the U.S. Federal Reserve set to reaffirm the outlook for further gradual rate rises a t the end of its two - day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. On the MCX, gold prices declined marginally by 0.31 percent to close at Rs.29653 per 10 gms.

Outlook

On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.11 percent at $1221 per ounce.

