App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, On Thursday, spot gold prices fell 0.7 percent to close at $ 1222.3 per ounce as trade jitters eased after US - EU trade talks after the United States agreed to refrain from imposing tariffs on cars from the European Union.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Thursday, spot gold prices fell 0.7 percent to close at $ 1222.3 per ounce as trade jitters eased after US - EU trade talks after the United States agreed to refrain from imposing tariffs on cars from the European Union. Rising investor interest in gold can be seen in the holdings of the largest gold - backed, exchange - traded fund, New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, which are up more than 1 percent to 25.803 million ounces since July 18. On the MCX, gold prices fell 0.4 percent to close at Rs. 29788 per 10 gms.

Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade lower today as optimism in trade talks between the US and EU will hurt safe haven demand. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading 0.2 percent higher at $ 1224.1 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 12:23 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.