Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday, spot gold prices fell 0.7 percent to close at $ 1222.3 per ounce as trade jitters eased after US - EU trade talks after the United States agreed to refrain from imposing tariffs on cars from the European Union. Rising investor interest in gold can be seen in the holdings of the largest gold - backed, exchange - traded fund, New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, which are up more than 1 percent to 25.803 million ounces since July 18. On the MCX, gold prices fell 0.4 percent to close at Rs. 29788 per 10 gms.

We expect gold prices to trade lower today as optimism in trade talks between the US and EU will hurt safe haven demand. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading 0.2 percent higher at $ 1224.1 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

