you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Monday, spot gold prices declined 0.6 percent to close at $1224.2 per ounce. Prices declined to one year low on stronger dollar.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Monday, spot gold prices declined 0.6 percent to close at $1224.2 per ounce. Prices declined to one year low on stronger dollar. A war of words between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani helped to lift prices only briefly. One potential positive is a swing in speculative positioning that has seen funds' net short on the Comex exchange grow to its largest since January 2016. On the MCX, gold prices declined 0.16 percent to close at Rs.29 872 per 10 gms.


Outlook


International gold prices are trading lower by 0.2 percent at 1222 per ounce today. Uncertainty with regards to US and Iran and highest net shorts speculative positioning since January 2016 are potential factors for prices to move down in the near term. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 11:59 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

