you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $ 1250.4 per ounce.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Tuesday, spot gold prices declined by 0. 2 percent to close at $ 1255.2 per ounce while MCX gold prices fell 0.2 9 percent to trade at Rs. 30528 per 10 gms. Gold prices declined as stronger dollar index citing intensified trade woes between the US and China weighed on the precious metal. Not only this, SPDR Gold holdings fell 0.22 per cent to 799.02 tonnes on Tuesday from 800.77 tonnes on Monday.

Outlook

Gold prices are likely to trade lower today as US  dollar  gained further  momentum after the Trump administration  warned of additional 10  percent tariffs on an extra $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 11, 2018 02:02 pm

