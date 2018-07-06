App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Spot gold prices traded higher marginally to close at $ 1257.3 per ounce as weakness in the DX coupled with ongoing trade tensions pushed the yellow metal to one week high.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


Spot gold prices traded higher marginally to close at $ 1257.3 per ounce as weakness in the DX coupled with ongoing trade tensions pushed the yellow metal to one week high. Despite escalating trade tensions between US and China, gold prices have been falling as markets are pricing in two more rate hikes for the rest of the year. Rising interest rate scenarios does not favour investments in the yellow metal and hence the prices correction.  The US economy growing at 4.5 annualised rate in the second quarter, and steady dollar are blend of options for gold prices to move down in the coming weeks. MCX gold prices gained 0. 1 percent to trade at Rs. 30650 per 10 gms.

Outlook
ADP Nonfarm employment change and Non - Farm payrolls data due this week will decide further course of gold prices while interest rate hikes in the US will exert downside pressure on the yellow metal. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $ 1254.8 per ounce.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 6, 2018 12:27 pm

