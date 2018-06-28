App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Wednesday, spot gold prices declined 0.56 percent to close at $1251.6 per ounce as the U.S. dollar steadied and investors turned to other safe - haven assets amid expectations of more interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Wednesday, spot gold prices declined 0.56 percent to close at $1251.6 per ounce as the U.S. dollar steadied and investors turned to other safe - haven assets amid expectations of more interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill on Tuesday to tighten foreign investment rules, spurred by bipartisan concerns about Chinese bids to acquire sophisticated U.S. technology. On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.46 percent to close at Rs.30695 per barrel.

Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade lower continuing its weakness from the previous trading session while the trade tensions between US and China will continue to dominate the investors sentiment. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $1252 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 28, 2018 11:26 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

