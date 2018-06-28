Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold prices declined 0.56 percent to close at $1251.6 per ounce as the U.S. dollar steadied and investors turned to other safe - haven assets amid expectations of more interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill on Tuesday to tighten foreign investment rules, spurred by bipartisan concerns about Chinese bids to acquire sophisticated U.S. technology. On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.46 percent to close at Rs.30695 per barrel.

We expect gold prices to trade lower continuing its weakness from the previous trading session while the trade tensions between US and China will continue to dominate the investors sentiment. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $1252 per ounce.

