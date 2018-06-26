App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Spot gold prices declined 0.28 percent to close at $1265 per ounce. Gold prices plunged to six month lows in yesterday session despite rising global trade tensions.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


Spot gold prices declined 0.28 percent to close at $1265 per ounce. Gold prices plunged to six month lows in yesterday session despite rising global trade tensions. Gold prices fell despite a report said the United States plans to bar Chinese companies from investing in its Technology firms, as investors ignored the safe haven metal. The dollar fell off an 11 - month high against a basket of major currencies as the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's gauge of U.S. Mid - Atlantic business activity fell to a near 1 - 1/2 year low, spurring profit - taking on the greenback. Holdings of the largest gold - backed exchange traded fund (ETF), the  New York - listed SPDR Gold Trust GLD have fallen nearly five percent  to 26.645 million ounces since late April. On the MCX, gold prices gained marginally to close at Rs. 30657 per 10 gms.


Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade lower today as US and China might come on the discussion table for trade talks which might lower the safe haven appeal for gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $ 1264 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 01:05 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.