Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold prices declined half a percent to close at $1267.7 per ounce remaining near a six - month low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar hovered around 11 month peaks but was offset by festering global trade tensions. Trade tensions between the United States and China are showing no signs of easing. On Tuesday, a White House trade adviser said Beijing had underestimated the U.S. president's resolve to impo se more tariffs. That followed Washington threatening to impose tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods and Beijing saying it was raising tariffs on $50 billion of U.S. goods. On the MCX, gold prices declined 0.36 percent to close at Rs.30781 per 10 gms.

We expect gold prices to trade lower today as dollar strengthening and uncertainty over trade war are near term push factors. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today, international markets are trading lower by 0.24 percent at $1265 per ounce.

