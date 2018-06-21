App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Wednesday, spot gold prices declined half a percent to close at $1267.7 per ounce remaining near a six - month low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar hovered around 11 month peaks but was offset by festering global trade tensions.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Wednesday, spot gold prices declined half a percent to close at  $1267.7 per ounce remaining near a six - month low on Wednesday as  the U.S. dollar hovered around 11 month peaks but was offset by  festering global trade tensions. Trade tensions between the United States and China are showing no signs of easing. On Tuesday, a White House trade adviser said Beijing had underestimated the U.S. president's resolve to impo se more tariffs. That followed Washington threatening to impose tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods and Beijing saying it was raising tariffs on $50 billion of U.S. goods. On the MCX, gold prices declined 0.36 percent to close at Rs.30781 per 10 gms.

Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade lower today as dollar strengthening and uncertainty over trade war are near term push factors. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today, international markets are trading lower by 0.24 percent at $1265 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 21, 2018 02:51 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

