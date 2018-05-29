App
May 29, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Monday, spot gold prices declined for a second consecutive session on stronger dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump revived hopes that he would meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month, lowering political tensions and demand for gold as a safe - haven investment.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Monday, spot gold prices declined for a second consecutive session on stronger dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump revived hopes that he would meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month, lowering political tensions and demand for gold as a safe - haven investment. The dollar strengthened to a 2018 high, pressuring gold by making it more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Trading volumes were low, with New York and London markets closed for public holidays. On the MCX, gold prices declined 0.72 percent to close at Rs.30963 per kg.


Outlook
Ease of tensions between US and North Korea after revived hopes  that both the leaders will meet next month in Singapore has led to  profit booking in yellow metal and this will continue in today’s session  also. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $1298 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

