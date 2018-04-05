Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold prices traded flat at $1333 per ounce but still remained up on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar dipped versus the yen and share markets faltered after China retaliated against a U.S. move to slap tariffs on $50 billion worth of its imports. Beijing said after Chinese markets had closed that it would impose additional tariffs on $50 billion worth of U.S. imports ranging from cars, chemicals and corn to whisky and tobacco, initially raising trade - war jitters. On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.4 percent to close at Rs.30850 per 10 gms.

Trade war continues to bring in a bout of uncertainty raising safe haven appeal for the yellow metal. MCX gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading lower by 0.34 percent at $1328 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

