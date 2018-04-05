App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 05, 2018 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Wednesday, spot gold prices traded flat at $1333 per ounce but still remained up on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar dipped versus the yen and share markets faltered after China retaliated against a U.S. move to slap tariffs on $50 billion worth of its imports.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Wednesday, spot gold prices traded flat at $1333 per ounce but still remained up on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar dipped versus the yen and share markets faltered after China retaliated against a U.S. move to slap tariffs on $50 billion worth of its imports. Beijing said after Chinese markets had closed that it would impose additional tariffs on $50 billion worth of U.S. imports ranging from cars, chemicals and corn to whisky and tobacco, initially raising trade - war jitters. On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.4 percent to close at Rs.30850 per 10 gms.

Outlook
Trade war continues to bring in a bout of uncertainty raising safe haven appeal for the yellow metal. MCX gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading lower by 0.34 percent at $1328 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.