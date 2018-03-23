Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday, spot gold prices declined marginally by 0.24 percent to close at $1328.6 per ounce as the U.S. dollar pared losses on safe - haven buying from investors fearing a trade war between the United States and China. U.S. President Donald Trump initiated trade action against China, saying the U.S. deficit with Beijing was "out of control" at about $504 billion and there was a huge "intellectual property theft situation." On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.2 percent to close at Rs.30712 per 10 gms.

Uncertainty with regards to trade war between US and China has created a bout of safe haven buying, It remains to be seen how this trade war progresses from hereon. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.81 percent at $1338.40 per ounce.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.