App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading lower by 0.43 percent at $1342.05 per ounce.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Wednesday, Spot Gold prices declined by 0.20 percent to close at $1338.4 per tonne. After touching its highest levels in 10 months, the rally in Gold prices comes to an end after the FED minutes signalled signs of a possible rate hike in 2019 which propped the Dollar higher. The US President Trump suggest that he might consider pushing the deadline of 1 st march 2019 ahead as the talks with China are going well. On the MCX, Gold prices declined marginally by 0.09 percent to close at Rs.33870 per 10 gms.


Outlook


Gold prices might trade lower in today’s trading session as the Dollar corrects after the FED’s minutes over a possible rate hike in 2019. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading lower by 0.43 percent at $1342.05per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 11:26 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.