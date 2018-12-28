App
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Thursday, spot gold prices rose 0.65 percent to close at $1275.1 per ounce helped by a weaker dollar and as a recovery rally in global stock markets fizzled out, driving investors toward the safe - haven asset.

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Thursday, spot gold prices rose 0.65 percent to close at $1275.1 per ounce helped by a weaker dollar and as a recovery rally in global stock markets fizzled out, driving investors toward the safe - haven asset. A global equity rally fueled by a dramatic surge on Wall Street ran out of steam on Thursday, after a fall in China's industrial profits showed the pressures on the global economy. On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.5 percent at Rs.31713 per 10 gms.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade higher today continuing its momentum from the previous trading session while fall in China’s industrial profits will further raise safe haven for the yellow metal. On the MCX, gold price s are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.23 percent at $1278 per ounce.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Dec 28, 2018 01:46 pm

