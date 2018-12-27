Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold prices declined 0.13 percent to close at $1266.9 per ounce amid concerns about global economic growth and a partial U.S. government shutdown, although a rebound in investor risk - appetite in the previous session limited gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 1,000 points for the first time on Wednesday, leading a broad Wall Street rebound after a report that holiday sales were the strongest in years helped mollify concerns about the health of the economy. On the MCX, gold prices rose marginally by 0.31 percent to close at Rs.31559 per 10 gms.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade higher today as partial shutdown in the US and stronger holiday sales in the US are near term push factors. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.16 percent at $1269 per ounce.

