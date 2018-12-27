App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Wednesday, spot gold prices declined 0.13 percent to close at $1266.9 per ounce amid concerns about global economic growth and a partial U.S. government shutdown, although a rebound in investor risk - appetite in the previous session limited gains.

Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Wednesday, spot gold prices declined 0.13 percent to close at $1266.9 per ounce amid concerns about global economic growth and a partial U.S. government shutdown, although a rebound in investor risk - appetite in the previous session limited gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 1,000 points for the first time on Wednesday, leading a broad Wall Street rebound after a report that holiday sales were the strongest in years helped mollify concerns about the health of the economy. On the MCX, gold prices rose marginally by 0.31 percent to close at Rs.31559 per 10 gms.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade higher today as partial shutdown in the US and stronger holiday sales in the US are near term push factors. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.16 percent at $1269 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 03:50 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.