you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,Yesterday, spot gold prices declined marginally by 0.13 percent to trade at $1231. However, in a recent dialogue between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping yesterday a positive ray of hope did arise that the trade relations between the two biggest nations might get better.

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


Yesterday, spot gold prices declined marginally by 0.13 percent to trade at $1231. However, in a recent dialogue between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping yesterday a positive ray of hope did arise that the trade relations between the two biggest nations might get better. Optimism was high during the London Bullion Market Association’s 2018 precious metal conference. According to LBMA poll gold likely to inch towards $1500 in the next 12 months. Gold prices are likely to be volatile today on account of the ongoing congressional elections in US. On MCX, gold prices decreased by 0.15 percent to close at Rs. 31702.


Outlook


U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in October and wages recorded their largest annual gain in 9 - 1/2 years, pointing to further labor market tightening that could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again in December. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading lower by 0.11 percent at $ 1231 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 6, 2018 11:33 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

