Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold prices rose 0.28 percent to close at $1233.6 per ounce s a rising dollar spurred investors to take profits after tumbling stocks pushed the metal to a more than three - month peak in the previous session. U.S equities were in the red, pressured by disappointing earnings, concerns over Italy's budget and worries that world economic growth is losing steam. On the MCX, gold prices declined 0. 47 percent to close at Rs.31913 per 10 gms.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade higher continuing its momentum from the previous trading session while falling global equities will further act as a positive factor. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher at 0.28 percent at $1237.4 per ounce.

