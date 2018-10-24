App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,On Tuesday, spot gold prices rose 0.71 percent to close at $1230.2 per ounce with investors spurred on by a slide in global equities and rising political and economic uncertainty, including concerns over Italy's spending plans.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Tuesday, spot gold prices rose 0.71 percent to close at $1230.2 per ounce with investors spurred on by a slide in global equities and rising political and economic uncertainty, including concerns over Italy's spending plans. World shares sank towards their lowest level in a year, pressured by disappointing corporate earnings, Saudi Arabia's diplomatic isolation to a brewing spat over Italy's finances. The European Commission decided to reject Italy's 2019 budget and asked Rome to present a new document within three weeks. On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.53 percent to close at Rs.32064 per 10 gms.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade higher continuing its positive momentum from the previous trading session while falling global equities and risk coming out from Italy, are near term push factors. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.15 percent at $1232. 6 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 24, 2018 11:13 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

