Gold prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Last week, spot gold prices increased by 0.91 percent to trade at $1228 as the investors sought refuge in safe haven assets on account of fall in global equities. In the latest US FED meeting minutes the tone was hawkish and the policy makers were united in rising interest rates further in the coming year. These increasing interest rates would add additional pressure on gold prices. Gold has fallen more than 10 percent from a peak in April, with investors increasingly switching to the safety of the greenback as the U.S. - China trade war unfolds against a backdrop of rising U.S. interest rates Concerns over economic growth, political tensions between US and Saudi continue to weigh on risk sentiments.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.1 percent at $12 2. Rising inflationary risks on account of sanctions on Iran, and tensions between US and Saudi are push factors in the near term. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today.

